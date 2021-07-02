Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. (Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. (Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

Trudeau gets Moderna vaccine, following 1st dose of AstraZeneca

The prime minister and his wife got their first doses in late April

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. His second dose was Moderna, according to his office.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeauvaccines

Previous story
Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire
Next story
WHO says world in a ‘very dangerous period’ with delta COVID-19 variant

Just Posted

Baloo, an English Mastiff who won Aldergrove hearts last spring is doing well. (Special to The Star)
Dream Vacation Lottery winner can choose between cash or travel voucher

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Hundreds took to the streets on July 1 to take in the Aldergrove Canada Day parade. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Aldergrove celebrates Canada Day with parade, Kwantlen performances

28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder, has been found safe as of Thursday, July 1. (Special to The Star)
UPDATED: Missing Langley man found safe after four day search