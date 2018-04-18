Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

The Trudeau government is rejecting a call from its own backbenchers to decriminalize all illicit drug use in Canada — just days before Liberals are set to debate the idea at a national convention in Halifax.

A so-called priority resolution put forward by the national Liberal caucus for debate at the convention calls on the government to treat illegal drug use as a public health issue, not a criminal issue.

It urges the government to adopt the model instituted in 2001 in Portugal, where treatment and harm reduction services were expanded and criminal penalties eliminated for simple possession and consumption of illicit drugs.

READ MORE: B.C. health officer makes last call for decriminalization of illicit drugs

READ MORE: Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Anyone found in possession of an illegal drug in Portugal is ordered to appear before something called a dissuasion commission, which can refer the person for treatment or impose administrative sanctions, such as fines.

But Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says what works for a small country like Portugal wouldn’t work in large country like Canada, where 10 different provinces have sole responsibility for delivering health care.

Moreover, she notes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly drawn the line at legalizing recreational marijuana and doesn’t intend to go further down that road with other, harder drugs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seniors, families focus of B.C. rental housing fund
Next story
Large boulder closes highway at Three Valley Gap for hours

Just Posted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Popular a cappella quartet on stage in Langley

A world-renowned foursome sing Thursday night at the Langley Community Music School.

Spotlight directed on ‘working man’s car’ at Sunday’s St. George’s Motoring Show

‘Britishautophiles’ will gather in front of Fort Langley Community Hall for 13th consecutive year

Past versus present as Spartans volleyball program takes the court

Trinity Western will represent Canada in Brazil this summer, begin preparation with match against alumni

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Trailer for shot-in-Surrey ‘Skyscraper’ features an airborne Dwayne Johnson

Action movie set for summer release in 3D

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

If CP Rail workers strike, TransLink will bus commuters to Skytrain

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

2 crew members fall into water during BC Ferries safety drill

One crew member is injured after rescue boat mechanism fails, causing it to fall from the ferry

Most Read