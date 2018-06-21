Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Prince Rupert on Thursday for an annoucement with First Nations leaders. (The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Prince Rupert on Thursday to announce a new ocean protection agreement with 14 B.C. First Nations.

At the Canadian Coast Guard base Trudeau said the two groups will work together to manage and conserve oceans, including marine spatial planning and developing a network of marine protected areas, in Haida Gwaii, the North Coast, the Central Coast, and North Vancouver Island.

“The First Nations of the Pacific North and Central Coast have been protecting Canada’s waters for millennia,” Trudeau said. “Working together, we will protect and preserve the Pacific North Coast, and we will advance reconciliation along the way.”

The federal government and the First Nations also reinforced their promise to work together on projects already underway as part of Ottawa’s $1.5-billion Ocean Protections Plan, such as improving waterway management, boosting emergency preparedness, and increasing the response capacity of local First Nations.

Another project is also already in progress to address vessel traffic problems in local waterways, including setting out measures, such as speed and routing controls, to improve safety and reduce impact on the environment.

Trudeau: “I know we could not have better partners than the people gathered here today” and calls today an important next step in stewardship — Keili Bartlett (@KeiliBartlett) June 21, 2018



