Tamara Taggart is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October. (University of the Fraser Valley)

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Tamara Taggart in Vancouver on Sunday at the Liberal party’s nomination event, where the former broadcaster will likely become an official Liberal candidate.

The mother of three is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

In December, Taggart announced her intent to enter politics after she was let go by CTV in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the event alongside Taggart which is taking place at the Kensington Community Centre, according to a statement from the Liberal Party of Canada.

The riding is currently held by NDP MP Don Davies who has held the position since 2008.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Next story
American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

Just Posted

Langley golfer Erin Lee wins major Pitt Meadows tournament

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) gets underway at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort

VIDEO: Langley Trappers lose to Wolf Pack in PJHL final

North Vancouver makes it four in a row

VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Thunderbirds topple the Giants 4-1 in Langley, evening the Western Conference series one game each

VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

Dash cam captured coupe nearly colliding with oncoming traffic

Langley-based runners selected to Team Canada mixed relay

Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson are members of Langley Mustangs

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Vancouver-bound transit bus involved in fatal crash near Seattle

One man was killed and a woman injured in crash with bus purchased by TransLink

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Most Read