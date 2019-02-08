Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau Liberals face pushback on Indigenous child welfare legislation

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan has given no indication when legislation will be decided

The Trudeau Liberals have delayed a law meant to help Indigenous children due to concerns from some Indigenous leaders.

The bill on Indigenous child-welfare services was expected to be tabled by the end of January but wasn’t.

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan has given no indication when the legislation will be brought forward, and the clock is ticking because of the federal election due this fall.

In a statement, O’Regan says the department is working diligently to introduce the bill on Indigenous child and family services in short order but he stressed the importance of getting the legislation right.

O’Regan says the government has heard clearly through its engagement with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis that “essential elements” must be addressed.

The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations published an open letter this week addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to uphold the human rights of First Nations children.

The Canadian Press

