Trudeau 'officially' launches light rail, SkyTrain expansion in Metro Vancouver

PM says feds and province investing $3B in Surrey's LRT project and Vancouver's Broadway project

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “officially launched” two major transit projects Tuesday, including the Surrey-Newton-Guildford light rail transit project.

Trudeau said the federal government and the province combined are investing $3 billion in both Surrey’s LRT project and Vancouver’s Broadway subway project.

The feds will contribute $1.37 billion to the two projects, the province will kick in $1.82 billion and Translink, the City of Vancouver and the City of Surrey will contribute $1.23 billion.

The Broadway Subway project is expected to add 5.7 kilometres and six stations to the line along one of the most congested transit corridors in Metro Vancouver.

Joining Trudeau at the press conference in Surrey’s City Centre was Premier John Horgan, as well as Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Hepner also spoke at the event, saying the announcement was a “major win” for the region.

“Mic drop,” Hepner said at the end of her remarks. “It’s a great day in Surrey.”

In April, Hepner told the Now-Leader she expects construction to be fully underway in 2019, and said phase one of Surrey’s 10.5-kilometre SNG line could be running by 2021-22.

During the 2014 election, she pledged Surrey residents would be riding light rail by 2018.


Later in the day, Trudeau is scheduled to speak to media at the Tong Louie YMCA ahead of a “roundtable discussion on gangs and gun control” with Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

Tuesday evening, Trudeau will be at a Surrey banquet hall for a Liberal Party dinner.

The “Evening With the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau” will be held at the Crystal at York hall at 80th and 128th Street.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from British Columbia in 2019,” Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal says in an emailed event invitation.

A link to a page on the website liberal.ca lists “regular” tickets priced at $1,000, “Laurier Club” seats at $1,500, “Victory Fund Donors” at $750, “Youth (35 and under) ” at $750, and “2018 Laurier Club Donors” at $95.

“Political contributions are eligible for tax credits of up to $650,” the website notes.

