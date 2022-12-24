Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses in his office in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are “to live in a country of peace.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a ‘country of peace’ in Christmas message

This holiday season marks a return to more normalcy for millions of Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are “to live in a country of peace.”

Trudeau says in his annual Christmas address that it’s the season when life slows down and “Christmas movies, including Die Hard, are on repeat.”

But he says that 2022 was a challenging year and acknowledges that for some, the holidays won’t be easy.

This holiday season marks a return to more normalcy for millions of Canadians who no longer have to navigate holiday travel and family gatherings under COVID-19 health restrictions.

Trudeau asks that as people to prepare to see extended family members who they “haven’t seen in so long” to remember “how fortunate we are to live in a country of peace.”

He says this Christmas, his thoughts will be with members of the military and health professionals who are working over the holidays — Canadians who he says “go the extra mile to make our country a better place.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford woman continues to raise funds for Alzheimer Society with Christmas village
Next story
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Just Posted

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Ahead of the severe cold snap that has blanketed the Lower Mainland, Sandra Reams shared this picture of Christmas PJs hung from the clothesline outside the historic Michaud House, which has a parlour dedicated as a small museum space for the Langley Memorial Hospital. “Hopefully people get a little chuckle as they walk their dogs by the house on their way to Portage Park,” said the site caretaker. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: What’s hanging from your clothesline?

Emergency crews had the northbound section of Glover Road blocked while they dealt with a pedestrian accident early Christmas Eve morning in Milner. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Black Press Media)
Pedestrian struck on Langley’s Glover Road

Ukrainians David Tiuptia (4), Maria Kozelets (6), Liana Kozelets (13), in the foreground, enjoy playing in the snow with Canadians Maria Gileff (11) and her three younger brothers (Ian, Daniel and Timmy). The three families are all living at the Gileff home, and all 17 of them will celebrate Christmas together. (Special to Black Press Media)
Three families mark Christmas together

Pop-up banner image