European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and President of the European Council Donald Tusk listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver remarks prior to a meeting in Montreal on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, Tusk open talks at EU summit on Canada-EU trade agreement

Agreement would give Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk have begun their formal talks that will centre on the comprehensive trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU trade commissioner, is joining them today in Montreal after the leaders of the 28-country bloc toured Montreal’s bustling port on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Tusk are talking up the merits of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which gives Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market.

Canada’s Parliament has already ratified the pact with the support of the Liberals and the Conservatives, but seven Canadian and Quebec politicians sent a letter to French lawmakers this week urging them not to follow suit.

Canadian business groups and International Trade Minister Jim Carr have branded that letter as disappointing and disturbing given the previous approval of the deal by the House of Commons.

So far, 13 EU countries have ratified the deal, but almost all of CETA — more than 90 per cent — went into force in September 2017 under what is known as provisional application.

ALSO READ: Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Just Posted

Langley organizers invite special guest to Gone Country

Cancer fundraising, day-long concert sold out more than a month and a half ahead of Saturday’s event

Season over for Tier 1 Langley Thunder

Victoria wins best-of-three quarter final

VIDEO: Wet weather kicks off Langley toad migration

Thousands of small western toads were making the trek from pond to woods

Arts calendar: Coming up on one of summer’s busiest weekends

Submit details of local community events to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com for consideration.

Willoughby Dayz creates sense of community in Langley’s fastest growing neighbourhood

The annual event by Willoughby Town Centre keeps growing as more businesses and residents move in

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Serious police incident unfolding at Sts’ailes near Agassiz

Small reserve near Agassiz surrounded by police vehicles, helicopter, ERT

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

RCMP release sketch of suspect in SFU assault, appeal to witnesses who helped woman

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Most Read