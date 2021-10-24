Trunk-or-Treat outdoor Halloween event returns to Langley

Town+Field Church is hosting Trunk or Treat at the church parking lot, where kids can fill their bags with Halloween treats in a safe, outdoor environment. This photo shows a family enjoying as past event. The community event has been held for at least 10 years. (Sara Hawthorne/Special to Langley Advance Times) Town+Field Church is hosting Trunk or Treat at the church parking lot, where kids can fill their bags with Halloween treats in a safe, outdoor environment. This photo shows a family enjoying as past event. The community event has been held for at least 10 years. (Sara Hawthorne/Special to Langley Advance Times) Town+Field Church is hosting Trunk or Treat at the church parking lot, where kids can fill their bags with Halloween treats in a safe, outdoor environment. This photo shows a family enjoying as past event. The community event has been held for at least 10 years. (Sara Hawthorne/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Town+Field Church is preparing for another family-friendly spook-tacular Trunk or Treat event this Halloween.

Families are invited to the local church parking lot (20719 48 Ave.) on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a free event, which will feature about 15 vehicles where children can trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk.

The event has been held in Langley for at least 10 years and continues to be a community success, said Sara Hawthorne, director of children and family ministries with the church.

“We’re inviting kids to come and trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk, we’re going to have popcorn and hot chocolate, there’s going to be a fire truck or two here as well handing out candy, and we’re going to have a photo booth,” she explained.

Organizers will have the vehicles spaced to ensure safe, physical distancing, and all those attending will be required to wear a mask.

“We’re just happy to be able to see faces in our community and just be able to say ‘Hi’ to people, and offer something that’s safe for kids and their families,” said Hawthorne. “Because sometimes, Halloween can be scary for families, especially little ones, but we’re going to make sure that this is a safe and fun event that is going to be great for anybody to attend.”

