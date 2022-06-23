Trustee Coburn plans to run for Langley City council seat

Move will leave open one of two City school board positions

Langley school trustee Shelley Coburn is running for Langley City council this October and stepping down after eight years on the school board. (Shelley Coburn/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trustee Shelley Coburn will be stepping down from the Langley Board of Education this fall to run for a spot on the Langley City council.

“I want to take a moment and let the public know I will not be seeking re-election,” Coburn said at the Tuesday, June 22 meeting of the school board.

Coburn choked up while announcing her decision, saying serving on the school board has been the most incredible experience of her entire life. She was first elected to the school board in 2014.

She noted that her plan has always been to run for a City council seat, and now she is planning to move forward with that for the upcoming October civic elections.

But she said she was announcing her decision now to give Langley City residents interested in running for a board seat notice that there will be an empty seat.

The Langley Board of Education elects five seats in Langley Township, and two in Langley City.

“The City needs and deserves strong, passionate advocates at this table,” said Coburn.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t think I could provide value to the taxpayers and give them the representation they deserve,” Coburn said in a press release sent out after her announcement.

Her announcement mentioned homelessness, transit, redevelopment, infrastructure, and affordable housing as among the City’s issues.

Coburn works at Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, where she develops empowerment and leadership programs, and at Encompass Supports Services Society, where she is casual relief in emergency receiving homes for adolescents in care.

She said her full campaign platform will be released in the future.

READ ALSO: Coun. Nathan Pachal runs for mayor in Langley City

READ ALSO: Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township

READ ALSO: Whitmarsh announces run for Langley Township mayor’s seat

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLangley City