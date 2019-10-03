The Try It event is a chance for the community to learn about the different sport and recreations organizations in Langley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Try It event in Langley aims to support physical activity

The Saturday event will showcase all the local sport and recreation activities available

If you’re looking to learn about all the different sport and recreation opportunities available in Langley, you’ll find them at the Langley Moves – Try It event happening this weekend.

Stephanie Eby, recreation programmer at Willoughby Community Centre and Langley Moves committee member, said the event is a chance to connect community and support physical activity.

“We want to look at how Langley is already supporting movement so we’re hosting a Try It event and inviting local sport organizations and businesses to attend and have a booth where families can experience how that organization supports movement,” she said.

Currently there are 10 different vendors that are scheduled to participate on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted in Building B at the Langley Events Centre and there is no fee for admission.

“In the past it was only sports organizations that we invited and this year we opened it up to other organizations that might support movement such as a sports rehab or a conditioning organization,” said Eby.

Event goers will have the opportunity to connect with the different organizations and have a chance to get active.

Some of the organizations attending include Langley Gymnastics, Raptors Knoll Disc Golf, Inclusion Langley and a taekwondo program that will have live demonstrations.

Eby said she will consider the event successful if “everyone who attends has been exposed to an activity or sport and that families in Langley are aware of what agencies to use to get more involved in movement.”

