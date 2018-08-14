A tugboat capsized in the Fraser River on Monday night. (Ledcor Group)

Tugboat carrying up to 22,000 litres of diesel sinks in Fraser River

It’s not year clear what caused the George H. Ledcor to flip

A tug boat flipped and sank early Tuesday morning in the Fraser River.

According to BC Spill Response, the George H. Ledcor capsized near Deering Island, could have been carrying up to 22,000 litres of diesel.

The Canadian Coast Guard has deployed booms around the vessel, and two more tug boats were sent out to help stabilize.

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation, which responds to marine spills on the B.C. coast, was also dispatched and has set up absorbent pads.

The vessel is one of nine tugboats owned by Ledcor Group.

Staff from the City of Vancouver’s environmental team and the Ministry of Environment were also on scene.

It’s not yet clear what caused the boat to flip.

