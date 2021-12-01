In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

Turkeys killed in flooding tumble out of truck, block traffic in Whistler,

Birds already dead, believed to have come from flood zones in the Lower Mainland

Traffic slowed on the Sea-to-Sky Highway after RCMP say about 100 dead turkeys spilled onto the road.

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks says in an email officers received a report Tuesday of a hazardous item on the highway that runs through Whistler, B.C.

Upon arrival, Banks says there appeared to be dead turkeys on the road that had fallen from a transport truck.

Banks says the birds were already dead before the incident and it’s believed they came from flood zones in the Lower Mainland where thousands of animals died on flooded farms.

The email says the driver has spoken with police.

The highway was reopened to traffic shortly after the incident was reported with cleanup help from a highway maintenance company and municipal workers.

—The Canadian Press

