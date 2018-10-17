More people vote in Langley advance polls

Numbers nearly double in Township, but that may not be a result of increased interest

More people are voting in advance during this municipal election.

Langley Township Chief Election Officer Bob Wilson said the number of voters choosing to cast ballots before election day on Saturday is projected to more than double from 1,950 in the 2014 election to just over 4,000.

That may be the result of providing more opportunities to vote than a sign of increased interest, he suggested.

“There are more days, more locations and the weather is good,” Wilson told The Times.

During the last election, there was just one location for advance votes that was open on three days, Wilson said.

This year, there will be eight days of advance voting at seven locations (including one where polls are open on two different days).

Wilson said it will be “interesting” to see if the increase in advance voting translates into a decreased turnout on election day voting.

In Langley City, like the last election, all advance voting has been happening at one location.

Kelly Kenney, the Langley City chief election officer, is projecting turnout will be roughly the same as the last election, just under 800 voters.

There were a few final opportunities to vote in advance in the Township and City today and tomorrow.

In the City, advance voting was on today, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres.

In the Township , there was a Wednesday Oct. 17 advance poll until 8 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42 Ave. (in Room C.) and on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Western University, 7600 Glover Road, in the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on the second floor.

READ MORE Where to vote election day and where to get election results

On general voting day, Saturday, Oct. 20, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Results will posted online to the Times website and social media accounts that evening as they become available.


