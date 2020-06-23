A voter marks a ballot behind a privacy barrier in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Online advertising is coming close to rivalling television when it comes to how Canada’s main political parties got their message out to Canadians last fall. The first election expense reports are now public on the Elections Canada website and show the Conservatives outspent the Liberals in their campaign effort with the financially-troubled NDP well behind.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

TV, online ads, take lion’s share of party election spending, new reports show

In 2019 the Conservatives spent $4.6 million on online ads, the Liberals $3.8 million and the NDP $1.3 million

Online advertising is coming close to rivalling television in election advertising by some of Canada’s major political parties.

The first reports on expenses from last fall’s federal campaign are now public and show the Conservatives outspent the Liberals in their campaign effort with the financially troubled NDP well behind.

For the first time the expense reports are separating out online advertising as its own category, rather than lumping it in with any ads other than television or radio.

In 2019 the Conservatives spent $4.6 million on online ads, the Liberals $3.8 million and the NDP $1.3 million.

Television was still the king of the ad wars, with the Conservatives spending $9.3 million on television ads, the Liberals $5.2 million and the NDP $1.9 million.

Overall the Conservatives spent the most on their campaign, coming it at nearly $29 million, with the Liberals in second at $26 million and the NDP, which struggled to raise money in recent years, well back at $10.3 million.

The Canadian Press

