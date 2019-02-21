Twilight Drive-In announces open season for moviegoers next Friday

The outdoor theatre boasts visitors who drive in to enjoy the nostalgia offered by radio sound systems, a vintage-inspired concession stand and a 40-foot-high screen. (Nick Didlick photo)

Aldergrove’s drive-in movie theatre — the Twilight Drive-In — revealed it is open season for moviegoers starting next Friday (Mar. 1).

“Jump in your car and come as you are,” the drive-in’s announcement on social media read.

Located at 260 St. and Fraser Highway, the Twilight is one of the last remaining drive-in movie theatres in the province. It is the only one in Metro Vancouver.

Though a foreseeable movie schedule has yet to be announced, the Twilight’s opening weekend is set to screen a double feature: Aquaman (at 7:15 p.m.) and Glass (at 9:50 p.m.). The two films will run from March 1 to 3.

The theatre also revealed that Disney’s Aladdin is soon to air in at the theatre under the stars.

READ MORE: Riverdale shines spotlight on Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In

The outdoor theatre boasts visitors from the Lower Mainland and beyond — all who drive down to enjoy the nostalgia offered by radio sound systems, a vintage-inspired concession stand and a 40-foot-high screen.

General admission is $10.00. Though on Thursday’s a carload of a maximum 5 moviegoers can expect to pay $30.00 in total.

