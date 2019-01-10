Two arrested and 548 doses of meth seized in South Surrey

Investigation ongoing following Jan. 6 incident at Grandview Corners business

(File photo)

Surrey RCMP are reporting two arrests and the seizure of 548 doses of suspected methamphetamine in connection with a Jan. 6 fraud complaint in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners district.

In a news release issued just before 2 p.m. today (Thursday), police say two men were arrested, and drugs and property seized, after officers were called at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 2300-block of 160 Street.

“The business was reporting that a man was attempting to use a credit card which did not bear his name,” police state in the release.

Responding officers located a suspect vehicle, two male suspects, drug paraphernalia and suspected illegal drugs, the release states.

“The investigation included a further search of the vehicle and as a result, police located and seized several items, including a black tactical vest with a “Police” patch and a bag of suspected methamphetamine which is estimated to be 548 doses,” the release adds.

Two men – a Langley man in his 30s and a Surrey man in his 40s – were arrested. One remains in custody and one was released.

Thursday, Sgt. Chad Greig would not disclose the name of the business involved. He confirmed charges have not yet been laid, and that investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

