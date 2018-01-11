Two arrested for alleged obstruction at Kinder Morgan pipeline site

Police say two women refused to leave their illegally parked trailer

Two women have been arrested for allegedly trying to stop the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby.

Police say the pair were refusing to leave a trailer that was illegally parked at a demonstration site on Shellmount Street Wednesday night.

Mounties forced the trailer door open and arrested the women, who now face charges of obstruction.

“Burnaby RCMP respects the rights of individuals to demonstrate peacefully and we are committed to facilitating a dialogue between all parties,” said Supt. Chuck McDonald in a release Thursday.

“Despite repeated requests made by police to the trailer occupants to respect the warrant – as they’d agreed – our officers were required to take steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the protest.”

Kinder Morgan’s $7.4-billion twinning of the pipeline that carries oil from Alberta to the B.C. coast has faced heavy opposition. The expansion would increase the capacity from 300,000 barrels a day to 890,000.

READ: Chilliwack resident worried pipeline could be in her backyard

