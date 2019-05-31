A man and woman with ties to Lower Mainland organized crime have been taken into custody for drug trafficking offences. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

A man and woman with ties to Lower Mainland organized crime have been taken into custody for drug trafficking offences.

The Victoria Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, in coordination with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, spent a month on the investigation targeting the suspects due in part to their alleged ties to organized crime.

READ ALSO: Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Island View Beach in Central Saanich

According to police, the investigation focuses on a Greater Victoria drug line believed to have been set up by the Lower Mainland gang ‘the Brothers Keepers.’ On May 15 officers executed a search warrant in the 200-block of Battleford Avenue in Saanich leading to the arrest of a man and woman.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Officers located drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and nearly $15,000 in cash. In addition, officers seized two vehicles, one of which is being recommended for civil forfeiture. The man and woman were both released and investigators are recommending drug trafficking charges.

This is the second time in as many months that officers have disrupted the group. On April 5, Victoria officers arrested a woman believed to be connected to the group. The Crime Reduction Unit hopes these investigations will deter further gang activity in Greater Victoria.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Just Posted

Langley Thunder drops third straight game at home

New Westminster Salmonbellies trailed almost the whole game, until the final seconds

Langley swimmer joins national team

Hillary Metcalfe is off to Italy next month with Team Canada

PHOTOS: Mounties and teachers play ball against Aldergrove high school students

Annual game unifies once-struggling students and RCMP

New Langley elementary school to open in 2021

Funding was announced for the next elementary school in Willoughby

Pro players craft course of their dreams and biggest in B.C.

Aldergrove’s newest park Raptors Knoll opens on Saturday atop old landfill

VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

Embattled MLA says BC Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate NDP MLA Jinny Sims

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Most Read