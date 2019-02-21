(Google Maps)

Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

RCMP say a Good Samaritan pulled the kids to safety

Two boys who fell through the ice on a small lake in Coquitlam are okay thanks to one man who was able to save them.

The boys, both age 10, had been on the lake near Lodge Drive in the River Springs area, RCMP said Thursday in a news release, when they fell through.

READ MORE: Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey river

People called 911, but when police, firefighters and paramedics arrived, the boys were already safe on shore. A 55-year-old man had been able to pull them out.

They were both taken to hospital to be checked for hypothermia and shock.

Police did not say what the boys were doing on the lake, nor where the Good Samaritan came from.

“This is reminder that most surfaces that appear to have ice are not thick enough to hold much weight,” RCMP said. “[Do] not venture onto these lakes, or similar bodies of water.”

