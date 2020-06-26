Two charged in connection with Cloverdale stolen-cheque recovery

COVID Compliance and Enforcement Team seized $33,000 in government and other cheques on April 25

Surrey RCMP announced June 25 that two people are now facing charges in connection with the April 25 recovery of stolen cheques in Cloverdale. (File photo)

Two people have now been charged in connection with the April recovery of $33,000 in stolen government cheques.

Surrey RCMP announced Thursday (June 25) that Tyler Missen, 30 and Christine Grasby, 35 are facing charges related to possession of stolen mail and documents, possession of fraudulent documents and forgery, in connection with incidents that occurred in Surrey and Coquitlam.

Surrey’s COVID Compliance and Enforcement Team recovered the cheques while patrolling in Cloverdale at around 9 p.m. on April 25. Members noted three suspicious vehicles associated to one residence, allegedly displaying fake licence plates and fake temporary-operating permits, a news release issued April 29 states.

Team members attempted to stop one of the vehicles as it pulled into the driveway, however, the driver instead drove into the home’s backyard, then fled on foot. A female passenger was arrested without incident.

A man in his 30’s was later arrested.

Further investigation of the vehicle led to the cheques seizure. While the cheques were initially believed to be all Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) cheques, police later confirmed that GST cheques and income-tax refunds, as well as cheques issued by other organizations, were also in the cache.

Acting Community Services Officer Insp. Wendy Mehat described the incident as “particularly concerning” for those who had their cheques stolen.

“We are pleased with the outcome and the charges laid in this investigation,” Mehat said in Thursday’s release.

The release adds that Missen has been in custody since April 25, while Grasby was released on conditions.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

