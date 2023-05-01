Two children were taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning, April 29 near the 2900 block of 200th Street. (file)

Two children injured in weekend crash in Langley

Car hit fence

Two injured children were transported to hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a fence early Saturday morning, April 29 in Langley.

Multiple RCMP, fire and ambulance responded to a single vehicle crash involving a Honda Civic near the 2900 block of 200th Street at 4:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to find two children, aged 6 and 8, and the lone adult driving the car, their mother, had been injured.

According to RCMP, the parent’s injuries were deemed to be relatively minor, and so were the children’s, after they were taken to hospital for examination as a precaution.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

