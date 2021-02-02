Coquihalla at Comstock Road. DriveBC

Two crashes impact the Coquihalla

A collision has closed Highway 5 southbound

Two vehicle incidents are impacting the CoquihallaTuesday morning.

A crash has closed Highway 5 southbound between exit 276: Comstock Road and exit 256: Coldwater Road for 19 km.

An assessment is in progress and an update will be provided by DriveBC after 10 a.m.

Then about 9:30 a.m. a collision south of Helmer Road between Kamloops and Merritt is causing delays. Drivers are being asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles.

Alternative routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

The Coquihalla was closed for several hours on Monday following a crash involving a semi-truck.

AIM Roads is reporting Highway 97C to be have patches of black ice and limited visibility due to fog. Motorists are reminded to drive to winter conditions.

Most Read