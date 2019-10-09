The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of violating the Security of Information Act

An RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law will get a chance next week to argue he should be released on bail.

A bail hearing is set for Oct. 17 and 18 for Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested almost a month ago.

Ortis, 47, made his fifth appearance in Ontario court today via video link from the maximum-security wing of an Ottawa jail.

The senior RCMP intelligence official is accused of violating the Security of Information Act as well as Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

He faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

READ MORE: Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

READ MORE: Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
Next story
TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Just Posted

Aldergrove library to celebrate 60 years in the community

The public is invited inside for cake and games on Thursday (Oct. 9) at 2 p.m.

Family squabbles fill up the stage in production of Social Security

Langley actor Ian Harrison stars in Surrey Little Theatre’s new play, Oct. 17 to Nov. 16

Knifepoint mugging in Aldergrove among recent crimes

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in thefts, scams

Westbound Highway 1 crash involving multiple vehicles causing significant delays

Accident site is just West of 232nd Street in Langley and blocking the left lane

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop a heartbreaker late in the third period

Langley-based team suffers a loss on the road in Prince Albert

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Matsqui First Nation files claim against feds for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Most Read