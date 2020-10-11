Friends of victims of a fatal rollover crash on Ballam Road in Chilliwack late Saturday night gather at the site to mourn Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020. The site is the same location of a crash in January 2016 that led to the City of Chilliwack installing a barrier. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

UPDATED: Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Two young people are dead and one remains in critical condition following a fatal collision which occurred late Saturday night in rural Chilliwack.

A car with three occupants crossed the cement barrier and rolled over into the Fraser River, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. First responders were quickly on the scene and were able to rescue the three from the vehicle, which had travelled quite far down an embankment. Chilliwack RCMP say the car flipped and was fully submerged in the river.

All three people were trapped in the vehicle.

“Emergency responders arrived and located the vehicle down an embankment in the Fraser River approximately 10 feet from the dyke and immediately began rescue efforts,” says St. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Despite CPR and life saving efforts, two females, aged 17 and 18, were pronounced dead on scene. A 21 year old male was airlifted to a regional hospital where he remains in critical condition.”

The quick response by emergency crews is reportedly due to a witness who was following the car, who was able to call 911.

Early Sunday morning, three friends of the victims were grieving at the crash site. They scrolled through photos of their friends, talked about their lives and consoled each other.

The names of the people involved will not be released by the RCMP or BC Coroner, Vrolyk says. The crash is still under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP, the Lower Mainland District -Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Service (ICARS) and BC Coroners Service.

They have not determined if speed and/or alcohol may have played a role in this crash.

“Fatal collisions are always tragic, but ones involving young people are particularly difficult,” says Vrolyk. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of all those involved in last night’s crash.”

The crash was at the same point of Ballam Road where a similar tragic crash took place in January of 2016. A memorial is still in place there for Connor Dash and Gerritt Niessen, who were 18 when they died.

The City of Chilliwack then placed a cement barrier between the road and the river to prevent similar crashes.

READ MORE: Friends gather to remember Chilliwack crash victims

READ MORE: Ballam Road barriers get a rough ride from Chilliwack resident

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NewsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Friends of victims of a fatal rollover crash on Ballam Road in Chilliwack late Saturday night gather at the site to mourn Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020. The site is the same location of a crash in January 2016 that led to the City of Chilliwack installing a barrier. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Previous story
Unilateral ban on single-use plastics ignores spirit of USMCA, critics, experts say

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cranberry sale supports Langley Hospice

Weekend fundraiser at Cedar Rim nursery on Glover Road

Langley encouraged to practice earthquake drill despite virus

The Great BC ShakeOut is still scheduled for Oct. 15 but people can do the exercise anytime

Working with a Nobel prize-winning agency: a Langley graduate’s experience

Kenn Crossley, an alumnus of Langley’s Trinity Western University, works at the World Food Programme

Langley’s Danny Im wins again as Maple Leaf Junior Golf tour draws to a close

Now, the national competition

Aldergrove agency holds a Halloween-themed giveaway in Maple Ridge

Clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, baby clothes, accessories and diapers

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

UPDATED: Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Most Read