A townhouse fire in Willoughby started on a balcony, firefighters say. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Two fires keep Langley Township firefighters busy

Thursday night fires damaged two homes, injured one person

Langley Township firefighters had a busy night Thursday, Sept. 8, dealing with fires in both Willoughby and Fort Langley.

The more serious of the two fires broke out around 11:30 p.m., in a townhouse in the 8500 block of 204th Street, said assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

“Crews made an aggressive attack and made a quick knock-down,” Hewitson said.

Firefighters from Willoughby, Walnut Grove, and Murrayville were on scene for several hours extinguishing small pockets of fire in the home’s void spaces, he said.

The fire appears to have started on the building’s balcony and travelled up the outside walls.

This is a type of fire that has caused major incidents in Langley several times in condos, as it can evade sprinklers, as many older condos and townhouses don’t have sprinklers for balconies or in attics.

Fire investigators were headed to the scene Friday morning to determine the cause of the fire, Hewitson said.

Earlier in the same evening, around 8:30 p.m., fire crews from Walnut Grove and Fort Langley had been called to a house fire on Church Street in the Fort.

Smoke was drifting across the street from a home when they arrived.

When firefighters got reports that someone was inside, they made a quick entry. The fire turned out to be confined to the stove area, where cooking food had been left unattended.

One resident required treatment from BC Ambulance Service paramedics for minor smoke inhalation.

“This incident serves as a good reminder to ensure we never leave items unattended while cooking,” Hewitson said.

fireLangley Township

 

Langley Township firefighters were in Fort Langley on Church Street Thursday night to deal with a kitchen fire and a case of smoke inhalation. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

