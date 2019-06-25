Henderson Road in the Columbia Valley on the U.S. border. Federal RCMP raided a property here over several days in recent weeks and seized two helicopters, but have as of yet declined to provide details on the raid. (GoogleMaps)

Two helicopters reportedly seized by RCMP near U.S. border south of Cultus Lake

Federal Mounties mum on raid two weeks after dramatic raid reported by Columbia Valley residents

Nearly two weeks after an intense police operation in the Columbia Valley on the U.S. border south of Chilliwack there are still few details of what transpired.

Two witnesses in the area reported to The Progress that at least one and possibly two helicopters were seized by RCMP from the property on Henderson Road, which is parallel to the border.

A Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson said the operation had nothing to do with the local detachment but involved the federal branch of the Mounties. Local RCMP only provided site security.

Federal RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Warren Krahenbil confirmed to The Progress more than a week ago a raid on a property had taken place, but he could not provide any details.

One witness said that on June 14 the property had already been locked down for four days, but that day showed the most intense police presence. At that time Krahenbil said police would be there for “another day or two.”

One neighbour said he saw one helicopter removed by police, another said he saw two.

The Progress has repeatedly asked the RCMP for details on the nature of the raid, but as of June 25 no update has been made available.

When details are made available visit www.theprogress.com for more.

There was a heavy RCMP presence and two helicopters were seized from a property on Henderson Road south of Chilliwack on the U.S. border recently. (Submitted)

