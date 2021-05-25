(File)

(File)

Two in Fraser Valley face assault charges after coughing on RCMP officers

Agassiz man, Chilliwack woman involved in separate incidents

Two Fraser Valley people face assault charges following allegations they intentionally coughed on RCMP officers.

The RCMP Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment reported two separate incidents in April and May resulting in the arrests of a 27-year-old Chilliwack woman and a 28-year-old Agassiz man. Neither individual showed signs of COVID-19, but officers are under strict pandemic protocols and were required to be monitored following the incidents.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is assessing the circumstances of the incidents for possible assault of a peace officer charges.

Intentionally coughing, spitting, on other people is not acceptable at the best of times and is considered a criminal act under the criminal code of Canada, said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the UFVRD. The risk of contracting the COVID virus in the work place is not limited to police but to every front line worker serving our community.

