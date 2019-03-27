Two people are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a road maintenance crew on Highway 5 Monday. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

A crash that sent two road workers to the hospital has prompted a call for further caution around maintenance vehicles.

Kamloops Rural RCMP was called to an accident on Highway 5 and East Shuswap Road Monday, March 25 at about 11:50 p.m. after an Argo Road Crew was rear-ended.

Read more: ‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

The crew was working in the southbound lane and had blocked the lane with numerous signs when a tractor-trailer collided with the crew’s truck and sent the vehicle over the bank with the driver inside.

“Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver in the Argo vehicle were transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a release.

Police said the semi-truck was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.

“Kamloops RCMP asks all motorists to drive with caution at all times of the day,” Shelkie said. “Spring brings more work crews onto the highways and it’s important to be alert to signs redirecting traffic. Remember to slow down and move over into another lane when passing emergency vehicles and work crews.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure seconded the RCMP’s plea.

“We’re relieved and grateful the crew was not seriously injured. Please use caution around roadside workers.”

Read more: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police call for witnesses in life-threatening attack on man

Just Posted

Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Langley trailer park

About a dozen people are facing eviction in a few days.

Aldergrove Credit Union gave back $1.56-million to members in 2018

Through loyalty program created in 2016, enhanced in 2018

Calling all fair-goers: ‘What makes a great Fair?’

Aldergrove Fair Committee seeks input from the community, specifically millenials

Sources Langley Food Bank finds new home

With just weeks to go before they had to move, a new place to operate has been located

VIDEO: Giants slip past T-Birds in Game 3 of playoffs

Crowd in Kent, Wash. watches Vancouver defeat Seattle 6-4 Tuesday - preparing for rematch Wednesday

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Two charged ‘distraction thefts’ targeting Vancouver seniors’ jewelry

Officers had issued warning after six such thefts were reported in two days

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

VIDEO: Vancouver police call for witnesses in life-threatening attack on man

The two men are said to have known each other

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Most Read