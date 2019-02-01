Two injured, escape South Langley fire through window

The cause of a blaze on 248th Street Friday morning is not yet known.

Two people were injured in a house fire in South Langley Friday morning.

Crews were alerted to the fire in the 1100 block of 248th Street at about 5:40 a.m., said deputy Township fire chief Russ Jenkins.

“When the guys arrived, it was fully involved,” he said of the blaze.

Two people had been inside, and had escaped the fire through a window.

“They did suffer some injuries,” Jenkins said. Both were taken to hospital by amublance, and their exact status was not known.

The house was largely destroyed by the fire, though it didn’t spread to other buildings on the large, rural property.

Firefighters had to set up a tanker shuttle to bring in water to fight the flames, as the fire was in a rural area with no hydrants, Jenkins said.

In all, eight trucks and their crews were involved in fighting the fire.

It was extinguished several hours later. An investigation into possible causes is expected to start Friday afternoon, after the last hot spots have been doused.

