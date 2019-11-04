Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a vehicle plunged into Harrison Lake. The vehicle was found on Sunday, Nov.3, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Two people have died and another has been seriously hurt in a crash that sent one vehicle tumbling down a slope into a lake east of Vancouver.

RCMP from the Upper Fraser Valley detachment say they were alerted at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

They say the vehicle could have veered down the steep slope into Harrison Lake on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The only survivor was already out of the partially submerged SUV and was airlifted to hospital.

An RCMP dive team is expected to return to the scene and Mounties say more information could be released later.

The crash happened around the 14 kilometre marker of the Harrison East Forest Service Road, about 160 kilometres east of Vancouver, near a popular campsite.

The Canadian Press

