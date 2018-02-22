Two Langley fire trucks collide on black ice

The fire trucks were being used to block vehicles from icy hill when they started sliding

Two Township fire trucks trying to block an icy hill ending up sliding down themselves and crashing into each other on 76 Avenue in Willoughby Thursday morning. Curtis Kreklau photo

An icy hill in Willoughby caused two Township fire trucks to slide into each other and into a ditch Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Township fire crews were called out to a rollover at Morrison Crescent and 76 Avenue.

They arrived to find multiple vehicles had gone off the road at the bottom of a very icy hill.

Firefighters were attempting to get their fire trucks to the top of the hill to block anyone else from coming down and crashing into them. That’s when Rescue 6 slid into the ditch followed by Engine 4-4 which collided with Rescue 6 then rolled on its side into the ditch.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

It’s not know at this time what extent of damage was done to the fire trucks.

Drivers involved in the initial accident were checked out for minor injuries by paramedics. Two ambulances were on scene.

Emergency crews had to deal with several crashes and roll overs due to black ice. Temperatures on Thursday morning dipped to -5 Celsius.