Surrey Provincial Courts. (Black Press Media files)

Surrey Provincial Courts. (Black Press Media files)

Two Langley RCMP officers set to go on trial in 2023

One is charged after a crash, the other accused of a breach of trust and uttering threats

A trial date has been set for a Langley RCMP officer charged with breach of trust and uttering threats.

Patrick Sean Malone is scheduled to begin a three-day trial in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 22, 2023.

Malone was charged on June 2. The announcement of the charges said the incident took place on July 6, 2021 in Langley, but B.C. Court Services Online website says the incident took place in Burnaby.

Little information has been released since the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against Malone.

Malone is not being held in custody.

Another Langley RCMP officer was also, separately, charged in June. Steven Vandelft was charged with driving without due care and attention, after the unmarked police SUV he was driving hit a pedestrian in Brookswood.

The collision too place on June 19, 2021 at the intersection of 202nd Street and 32nd Avenue.

The Independent Investigations Office opened a file into the case and said the pedestrian was injured so badly, they required surgery.

A two-day trial has been scheduled starting on Jan. 11, 2023 in Surrey Provincial Court.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian hit by police vehicle in Langley

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP officer back in court for threats, breach of trust charges

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtLangley RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution
Next story
B.C. care aides, lab assistants, health facility cleaners reach new labour deal

Just Posted

Before coal train rolls along White Rock’s waterfront to get to export facilities, they pass through other Lower Mainland communities, including Langley. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident’s bike ride soiled by coal dust

SkyTrain will be extended to Langley in 2028. (Black Press file photo)
Search for builders of new SkyTrain line to Langley now underway

Surrey Provincial Courts. (Black Press Media files)
Two Langley RCMP officers set to go on trial in 2023

Sea Spray won the inaugural Arena Lacrosse League west division championship title against the Grizzlies last season. Keegan Bell scored the winning goal. (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/file)
VIDEO: Arena Lacrosse League is looking for players