Two Langley RCMP officers set to go on trial in 2023

One is charged after a crash, the other accused of a breach of trust and uttering threats

A trial date has been set for a Langley RCMP officer charged with breach of trust and uttering threats.

Patrick Sean Malone is scheduled to begin a three-day trial in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 22, 2023.

Malone was charged on June 2. The announcement of the charges said the incident took place on July 6, 2021 in Langley, but B.C. Court Services Online website says the incident took place in Burnaby.

Little information has been released since the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against Malone.

Malone is not being held in custody.

Another Langley RCMP officer was also, separately, charged in June. Steven Vandelft was charged with driving without due care and attention, after the unmarked police SUV he was driving hit a pedestrian in Brookswood.

The collision too place on June 19, 2021 at the intersection of 202nd Street and 32nd Avenue.

The Independent Investigations Office opened a file into the case and said the pedestrian was injured so badly, they required surgery.

A two-day trial has been scheduled starting on Jan. 11, 2023 in Surrey Provincial Court.

