Two Langley residents out $15K in Bitcoin phone scam

The caller threatens arrest if victim doesn’t deposit Bitcoin

Langley RCMP are reporting that more Langley residents are falling victim to a Bitcoin scam that has people losing thousands of dollars to an aggressive scammer.

Two Langley residents, a senior and a young person, lost more than $15,000 of their money this week, stolen through the Bitcoin scam, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“It’s just awful and it shows that the fraudsters aren’t targeting a specific demographic. They are going after everyone,” she said.

“These criminals are very aggressive and very threatening — often threatening that they will come and arrest the them if they don’t do what they say and deposit the Bitcoin into specific accounts. The criminal walks the person through, step by step, on how to send the Bitcoin into the account they specify.”

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that isn’t attached to any government or bank and is mined online with no actual paper currency.

On Feb. 6, Langley police warned of the Bitcoin scam after a local resident lost $5,000 to scam artists posing as Canada Revenue agents.

“It’s exactly a month ago to the day that I put out information about a victim of the Bitcoin scam,” Largy said.

SEE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

In the scam, a person receives a phone call from someone posing as a Canada Revenue ‘officer.’ He tells his victim an arrest warrant has been issued and only a deposit of $5,000 in Bitcoin will void the warrant.

Langley RCMP said that organizations and government would never threaten anyone with arrest nor would they demand money be deposited anywhere.

Langley RCMP urge residents, if contacted, to hang up on the person and call the police non-emergency line at 604-532-3200 right away.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’
Next story
TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Just Posted

Two Langley residents out $15K in Bitcoin phone scam

The caller threatens arrest if victim doesn’t deposit Bitcoin

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat in Langley

A Langley-based feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Motorcycle thief who fled into Willowbrook mall pleads guilty

Brent Charpentier entered plea on first day of trial

Township-wide tree protection bylaw ‘long overdue’ say residents

Hanae Sakurai calls on Township to form standing committee for new tree bylaw

The walls go up on new Langley airport control tower

Project on schedule for occupancy by the end of the year, airport manager says

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Coquitlam and the North Shore will benefit

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

Most Read