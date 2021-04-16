Two Langley schools added to COVID list

Fraser Health posts the names of public and private schools online when there’s been exposure

The Langley School District issues COVID-19 notifications when cases are discovered at local public school. Fraser Health handles contact tracing and all medical aspects for all local schools. (Langley Schools)

The latest notifications from the Langley School District and Fraser Health are for cases at Brookswood Secondary and Peter Ewart Middle School.

The Brookswood dates when someone with COVID was at the school are March 31, April 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9 while the middle school had someone there April 6 and 7, according to Fraser Health’s notification letter.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” a letter from Fraser Health said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless otherwise directed by Public Health, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process,” the letter continued. “Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

That website shows exposure at the following schools as of Friday morning:

• Brookswood Secondary, April 6 and 8, 2021

• Gordon Greenwood Elementary, April 7, 8 and 9, 2021

• H.D. Stafford Middle School, April 1, 6 and 7, 2021

• James Hill Elementary, April 6, 2021

• Langley Fine Arts, April 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2021

• Langley Secondary, April 1, 2021

• Peter Ewart Middle, April 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2021

• Peterson Road Elementary, April 1, 2021

• Topham Elementary, April 8, 2021

• Walnut Grove Secondary, April 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12, 2021

• West Langley Elementary, April 6 and 7, 2021

• Willoughby Elementary, April 6 and 7, 2021

• Credo Christian Schools, April 6, 2021