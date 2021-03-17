Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)

Students are currently on spring break but the Langley School District still has homework. It continues to report COVID-19 exposures at schools from when classes were in session last week.

The latest exposure alerts were issued for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle School.

On Tuesday, the district sent a letter to families of each school informing them an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

READ MORE: BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

A COVID-positive individual was at Belmont Elementary on March 10, 11 and 12; and at Peter Ewart Middle on March 11 and 12, according to the health authority.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

As of Wednesday there are 11 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District