The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)

Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Students are currently on spring break

Students are currently on spring break but the Langley School District still has homework. It continues to report COVID-19 exposures at schools from when classes were in session last week.

The latest exposure alerts were issued for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle School.

On Tuesday, the district sent a letter to families of each school informing them an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

READ MORE: BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

A COVID-positive individual was at Belmont Elementary on March 10, 11 and 12; and at Peter Ewart Middle on March 11 and 12, according to the health authority.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

As of Wednesday there are 11 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Citing financial difficulties, Surrey fish and game club considers giving away its 29 acres
Next story
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

Just Posted

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)
Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Students are currently on spring break

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

In 2019, the Saran family took the money raised from their bottle and community fundraising drive to the Canuck Autism Network on World Autism Awareness Day. They presented the organization with almost $5,700. This year's event will be held on March 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Langley Fundamental Elementary School. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

Fundraiser will take place March 27 from 1-4 p.m.

Infinity Cheer Elite members performing a routine in person before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer Elite members win at virtual provincial championships

Meena Goundrey, Kaitlynn Rivney, and Gigi Reimer all placed first in their levels

Langley Mustangs high jumper Aiden Grout tied the Fraser Valley record with an outstanding jump of 2.06 meters on his way to taking gold at the Fraser Valley High School Track Championships held at MacLeod Athletic Park in Langley in 2019 (Photo courtesy Vid Wadhwani)
Former Langley Mustangs high jumper is just few centimetres away from world championships

“Near future is bright’ for Maple Ridge’s Aiden Grout, coach says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna begins COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to change Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vote is planned for Sunday (March 21) on the transfer of Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club property to the City of Surrey. (Fil photo)
Citing financial difficulties, Surrey fish and game club considers giving away its 29 acres

Membership to vote March 21 on future of 1284 184 St. property

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Langley’s Zachary Clay competes on the pommel horse during the Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational event. Hundreds of gymnasts from all across B.C. are competing virtually and will be judged this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Twisters Invitational returns in a virtual format

Hundreds of athletes submitting videos to be judged live and virtually this weekend

Prince Rupert firefighters underwent week-long intensive emergency medical responder training in late Januray to upgrade their skills to the equivalent of paramedic level one. (K-J Millar/The Northern View photo)
Dispatch firefighters to more medical calls, urge Metro Vancouver mayors

Mayors asking B.C. to expand firefighters’ roll to take pressure off understaffed ambulance service

Most Read