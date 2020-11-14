Two Langley schools report COVID cases

Parents at Willoughby and H.D. Stafford were notified Friday Nov. 13

A person with COVID was at Willoughy Elementary School (pictured) on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6, and a person with the virus was at H.D. Stafford on Friday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 9., the school district advised (undated Google street view image)

A person with COVID was at Willoughy Elementary School (pictured) on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6, and a person with the virus was at H.D. Stafford on Friday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 9., the school district advised (undated Google street view image)

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported at two Langley schools.

School district notifications were sent Friday, Nov. 13 to parents at Willoughby Elementary at 20766 80th Ave. and H.D. Stafford Middle School at 20441 Grade Crescent to advise them of two cases where “an individual with COVID-19” attended the school.

A person with the coronovirus was at Willoughby on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6, and a person with the virus was at H.D. Stafford on Friday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 9.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

In both cases, Fraser Health Authority said it has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

It will continue to investigate the exposure at the school, and will only phone staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

READ ALSO: COVID exposure reported at Langley Secondary, education centre and Otter Co-op

Fraser Health said it may also may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. These staff/students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.

Parents were asked to please have their children “continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

For privacy reasons, we cannot give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure other than the information provided above.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home
Next story
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Just Posted

A person with COVID was at Willoughy Elementary School (pictured) on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6, and a person with the virus was at H.D. Stafford on Friday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 9., the school district advised (undated Google street view image)
Two Langley schools report COVID cases

Parents at Willoughby and H.D. Stafford were notified Friday Nov. 13

Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Toy drive for kids in hospital more important in year of COVID-19, says Keian’s parents

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is on now until Dec. 11

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman concerned about secret agenda behind eco-push

Township Climate Action strategy troubles local letter writer

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Father recounts calling police when daughter went missing at Langley murder trial

Stephen Rosa was testifying at the murder trial of his ex-wife

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Most Read