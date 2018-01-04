Two local men charged for armed robberies in Langley

Three stores were robbed by armed and masked men in December

Two local men have been charged in relation to three armed robberies that took place over a two-day span in Langley.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 5 at the Panago Pizza in North Langley. Two men wearing masks and carrying what appeared to be a firearm, robbed the restaurant of a small amount of cash.

On Dec. 6, the McDonald’s in the 21500 block of Fraser Highway was robbed of approximately $2,000 by two men with what appeared to be a shotgun.

Later that day, the Race Trac gas station was robbed by only one male but with similar circumstances.

Investigators from Langley RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit identified two individuals they believed to be involved in the robberies and executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Langley. Danny Houben, 22, and Tyler Castonguay, 26, were arrested and charges have been approved.

Houben has been charged with three counts of robbery and having his face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence. He has been released from custody and will next appear in court on Jan. 17. Castonguay is charged with two count of robbery and two charges relating to having his face masked. He has been remanded in custody and will next appear in court on Jan. 24.

Previous story
Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden
Next story
B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Just Posted

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

Two local men charged for armed robberies in Langley

Three stores were robbed by armed and masked men in December

Langley says goodbye to Sears

Sears last day at Willowbrook Shopping Centre is Jan. 8

Girls invited to make some thunder with Langley lacrosse organization

The Langley Thunder girls development program runs Sundays.

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Most Read