Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)

Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

The owner of Willows Farm is fearing for the safety of two Maremma puppies and a baby goat that she said were stolen from her Aldergrove residence.

“Some one broke in our farm last night took our two puppies and our beloved baby goat,” she posted on Facebook, Tuesday afternoon. “The puppies are boys, one has a shorter tail than the other, [and] are months old.”

The goat, a mini-Nubian, is only two weeks old and does not yet know how to eat.

“He needs his mom to nurse him,” the owner wrote. “He will die if they don’t know how to care for him.”

People are asked to contact RCMP if they have any information on the animals’ whereabouts.

“Please help us to find our animals back,” she added.

