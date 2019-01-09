Two men arrested, charged with ‘ties to Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Two men allegedly failed to stop for RCMP in fall of 2018: police

RCMP say two men with ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested.

The two men, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP on Wednesday (Jan. 9), were arrested in connection “with an incident of failing to stop for police” which happened in the fall of 2018.

Both men, according to RCMP, are from Surrey.

Gurmeet Mathroo, 19, has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.

Anhad Virk, 21, is charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.

Virk, RCMP said, is a “current Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority target.” Police said PTEP “is a multi-agency law enforcement information-sharing strategy that co-ordinates intelligence as it relates to gang and organized crime targets.”

Mathroo and Virk appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 8). Mathroo, according to police, has since been released. Virk remains in custody, RCMP said.

Mathroo, according to Court Services Online, is next due in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 22.

Police said Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) officers “were strategically targeting individuals known to police with associations to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.” RCMP said that officers “attempted to stop a vehicle they suspected was involved in drug trafficking.”

“The vehicle failed to stop and fled from police,” Surrey RCMP said in the new release.

Police said SGET officers continued to investigate and on Jan. 7, “charges were approved and arrest warrants issued for two men who are alleged to be the occupants of the vehicle which fled from police on October 25th.”

“This investigation is an example of Surrey RCMP’s diligence and dedication in investigating and interdicting individuals involved in the gang lifestyle in the Lower Mainland,” said Superintendent Shawn Gill, community services officer. “Public safety remains the Surrey RCMP’s number one priority, our investigations do not simply end when a vehicle drives away.”

