Two men charged in separate drug busts in Abbotsford

These packages of crack cocaine were among items seized in a bust by Abbotsford Police in December. An Abbotsford man has now been charged. (Abbotsford Police photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department arrested two men last week in separate investigations, including one that yielded fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin, $6,000 cash and five cellphones.

Michael Shane Bentley, 40, and Robert John Harris, 48, have now been charged.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the drug enforcement unit (DEU) began their investigation of Harris in January of this year, when they received information that he was allegedly trafficking fentanyl from his apartment.

Harris was arrested on March 14 and subsequently charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. He has been released on bail, and his next court appearance is April 12.

Bentley was arrested the day before based on an investigation that included the execution of two search warrants on Dec. 17 at a residence, storage locker and vehicle.

Those searches resulted in the seizure of the drugs, cash and cellphones.

Bentley has now been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and has been remanded in custody.

According to the provincial court database, he still has the same exact charges before the courts from a separate case in December 2016.

As well, an Abbotsford city council report from 2008 indicates that Bentley was living in a residence on Martens Street where police busted a marijuana grow-op.

The home was later declared to be unsafe for occupation, due to electrical and safety hazards.