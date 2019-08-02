UPDATE: Victim named in fatal drive-thru shooting in South Surrey

Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of a drive-thru lane where one man was shot and killed in what RCMP are calling a targeted incident. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The victim of Friday morning’s shooting at a drive-thru in a South Surrey shopping centre has been identified as Suminder Grewal.

At a press briefing held Friday night, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named Grewal, 43, as the man who was killed in incident, which happened around 9:20 a.m. in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre, in a drive-thru shared between Starbucks and Envision Financial.

Southpoint is located in the 3000-block of 152nd Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Emergency Health Services responded, but “despite all attempts to revive the individual, the male succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP said. Corporal Elenore Sturko said the incident happened said the victim died at the scene.

The two suspects, according to police, initially fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. The two are now in custody.

The men, according to Sturko, were arrested in two separate locations. Police are not releasing the two other locations. However, information provided to police by the public is being credited for the arrests, said IHIT.

Sturko said she wasn’t able to provide further information about the suspects or the victim, but she said police are “certainly always looking into backgrounds of individuals” and “looking for any connections to organized crime or drug activity or gang activity.”

A reporter at the shooting location said there is still a heavy police presence at the shopping centre, with at least six police vehicles. Police and BC Ambulance Service are on scene.

RCMP on scene of an apparent shooting at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey. pic.twitter.com/Rh25cNJZ1k — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) August 2, 2019

Sturko said it is believed the shooting was targeted, but she added police “don’t believe there is any continued risk to the public.”

Surrey RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

Including this latest incident on Aug. 2, there had been 23 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year, which police say is a 21 per cent decrease from this time in 2018. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

@SurreyRCMP confirm there's been a shooting in the 3000-block of 152 St. One person shot. Police say it's related to an incident near 152/86 – but that was not a shooting. Details are sparse at this point. More to come. Story coming at https://t.co/NxxSrvJUTc. #surreybc — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) August 2, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say man ‘apparently’ shot in leg, July 26, 2019



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter