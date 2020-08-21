(Black Press Media file)

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’ in Port Kells

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved in the incident on the Surrey/Langley border

Surrey RCMP is investigating after two men were sent to hospital following an “aggravated assault” in the Port Kells area Thursday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, police received a report of “a fight involving a group of what appeared to be around a dozen people,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

The incident happened around 190th Street and 96th Avenue, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

Two men, police said, received “serious” injuries during the alleged fight and were then transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services.

One man is in “critical condition,” while the other is in “serious condition,” Surrey RCMP added.

Their injuries were not specified.

Sturko said officers are still investigating where any weapons were involved.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of this investigation and is asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

READ ALSO: Bikers hit Fraser Valley roads this coming Saturday with anti-bullying message

• Got a news tip. Email us at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CloverdaleSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park
Next story
Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Just Posted

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’ in Port Kells

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved in the incident on the Surrey/Langley border

Paz Fuels to celebrate 25th anniversary Saturday with free car washes

Families from Abbotsford and Aldergrove are invited to come and enjoy an… Continue reading

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Kodiaks prepare to step back onto Aldergrove ice and resolve ‘unfinished business’

After last season’s PJHL championship was ‘washed’ due to COVID-19, the bears are clawing for the win

Aldergrove library opens with new social distancing measures, 15-guest capacity

The FVRL branch is one of 25 locations that reopened to the public Aug. 4

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

The PNE is Canada’s only national fair that’s ineligble for federal funds

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Pitt Meadows piano prodigy memorizes Pi

Lucas Yao, 5, has memorized the mathematical constant to 500 places, and has played at Carnegie Hall

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Most Read