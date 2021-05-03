Two more Langley businesses shuttered due to COVID-19

The Canadian Tire in Langley closed due to COVID-19 infections as of Friday. Fraser Health didn’t announce the closure until Monday, May 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Two more Langley businesses, in addition to the Canadian Tire, have been announced as under closure orders by Fraser Health.

On Monday, Fraser Health listed the Canadian Tire at 200th Street an 64th Avenue as closed for the first time on its list of official workplace closures due to COVID-19 exposures.

Listed as closed on April 30 were Weatherguard Exteriors in Aldergrove, in the 5500 block of 272nd Street, and Indian River Transport in the 20300 block of 64th Avenue, which was a partial closure of its office area only.

The closure listing added Canadian Tire for the first time Monday, despite the fact that the business has been closed since Friday and the notice of closure was posted on the store’s front doors on Thursday.

Fraser Health updates the list a full day after the closures go into effect, and does not update over the weekends, meaning any closures ordered on a Thursday will not be publicly announced until Monday.

Workplace closures were put in place as a new health measure in early April. They target any business that has three or more COVID-19 cases among staff and suspicion of workplace transmission.

Most closures are for 10 days. The Canadian Tire is expected to re-open on May 10.

So far, businesses ranging from offices to large and small industrial sites to hardware stores to small retail outlets to a Tim Hortons have been shut down in Langley.

