Two more Langley schools added to COVID-19 exposure list

Two more Langley schools were added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures overnight.

The local district has sent families of Langley Secondary (21405 56 Ave.) and Dorothy Peacock Elementary (20292 91A Ave.) “a COVID-19 early notification letter.”

Fraser Health confirms an individual with COVID-19 was at Dorothy Peacock on Oct. 9, and at Langley Secondary on Oct. 13 to 16.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19,” said the health authority in the letter. “Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at this time.”

Public Health has initiated contract tracing and those identified as needing to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contacted directly by the health authority.

Students are advised by Public Health to continue attending class and to monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as outlined by the school.

The schools are the latest added to the list of COVID-19 exposures.

Visit us for a COVID-19 test at our test collection centres, including one in Langley. The #Langley centre is located at 20901 Langley Bypass and is open 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. daily.https://t.co/iInl5XcKT6 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) October 20, 2020

Over the weekend families at H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.) and Brookswood Secondary (20902 37A Ave.) were notified of COVID-19 exposures. An individual with COVID-19 was at the middle school on Oct 9., and at the secondary school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16.

Douglas Park Elementary (5409 206 St.) also remains on the list for exposures on Oct. 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Gordon Greenwood Elementary was removed from the list of exposures as of Friday, Oct. 16.

During Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the first school outbreak in British Columbia at a Kelowna- area school.

#CovidBC update: 203 new cases since we last reported, for a total of 12,057 cases in BC. https://t.co/7EkiXVQVav pic.twitter.com/FhRku4AWh3 — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) October 21, 2020

Other cases of COVID-19 in Langley include a staffer at Fort Langley Senior Community who tested positive, Fraser Health reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Loblaws Canada reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Michael’s No Frills (5501 204th St.), where an employee tested positive on a “presumptive test for COVID-19.” The individual last worked on Oct. 12.

Finally, Willowbrook Motors Ltd. (19611 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 3 to 8 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to Fraser Health.

Also, Willowbrook Used Ltd. in Surrey (19561 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 4 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Public Health said if an individual has been at the location at the time of the exposure, it does not mean they will develop COVID-19.

They will contact only those individuals who have been identified as a COVID-19 case or close contact.

For more information about COVID-19 visit fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus or access B.C. self-assessment tool online at bc.thrive.health.

