Two more Langley schools added to COVID exposure list

Two more Langley schools are reporting COVID-19 exposure events.

The Langley School District sent a letter to families of Yorkson Creek Middle and Douglas Park Community Elementary schools to inform them an individual within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement.

On Monday, the district informed families of Yorkson Creek Middle that a COVID-positive individual was at the school on Feb. 24 and 25, according to Fraser Health.

Families of Douglas Park were informed yesterday (Tuesday) that an individual with the virus was at the school on Feb. 25 and 26.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday there are seven Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

