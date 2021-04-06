Two more Langley schools record COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 9

This is the sixth straight day of notifications

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Langley Secondary and Lynn Fripps Elementary schools. (Langley Schools)

Two more Langley schools were added to Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list on Tuesday morning, bringing the total to nine.

On Wednesday evening, families of Langley Secondary and Lynn Fripps Elementary schools were notified by the Langley School District that an individual within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

A COVID-positive individual was at Langley Secondary on March 31 and April 1, and at Lynn Fripps Elementary on March 31, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” they said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

This is the sixth straight day the district has issued a COVID-19 notification.

As of Tuesday there were nine schools in Langley, including one independent school, that were listed on Fraser Health’s school exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

