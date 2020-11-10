Two more Langley schools report COVID-19 cases

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School and Walnut Grove Secondary School in Langley have advised parents about a COVID-19 exposure.

A letter to Walnut Grove parents sent on Tuesday, Nov. 10, said “an individual with COVID-19 was at your child’s school Walnut Grove Secondary School” on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3.

READ ALSO: COVID exposure reported at Langley Secondary, education centre and Otter Co-op

As a result, Public Health has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

It said it will continue to investigate the exposure at the school and will only phone staff and students “that public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.”

READ ALSO: Langley school makes COVID-19 exposure list for second time

“It is important to note that receipt of this letter does not mean you will be contacted by public health. You will not be contacted by public health unless you were directly exposed to COVID-19.”

Parents are advised to have their children continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Walnut Grove Secondary site of latest COVID-19 school exposure

A COVID-19 case was reported at Walnut on Monday, Nov. 2, with a notice that “a member of the school community has tested positive, and is isolating at home.”

More details of the COVID-19 case that was confirmed at R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School, a teaching demonstration school, offering professional development for Langley teachers and colleagues “both within and outside the province” are expected later today.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyStudents