LOSC swimmers have been working out at the Al Anderson pool in Langley City since that pool reopened and the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools in Langley Township, where they usually train, stayed closed. (Langley Advance Times file)

LOSC swimmers have been working out at the Al Anderson pool in Langley City since that pool reopened and the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools in Langley Township, where they usually train, stayed closed. (Langley Advance Times file)

Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January

W.C. Blair and then Walnut Grove are both slated to welcome swim clubs

Langley Township’s Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair’s pools will both be re-opened, thanks to an infusion of cash from the federal government to help municipalities struggling with COVID-19 costs.

In October, the council voted to re-open just W.C. Blair for the near future, because of the high cost of opening pools right now when occupancy is strictly limited. Without a large number of paying patrons, re-opening both pools could have caused a 3.19 per cent tax increase.

“The situation has changed somewhat in the last week,” said Councillor Bob Long at Monday afternoon’s council meeting.

Re-opening was largely a funding issue, Long noted, but the Township is now getting a significant cash infusion from the federal goverment of $7.6 million.

The money comes from the Safe Restart Agreement, a federal pool of funding distributed via the province.

Council considered re-opening Walnut Grove sooner rather than later, but Coun. Margaret Kunst suggested holding off on Walnut Grove until the start of January, due to uncertainty about the pandemic.

There was a significant amount of debate as councillors worried about whether facilities were opening up too early amid rising COVID rates, or whether it was important to give people an opportunity for safely distanced physical activity.

Kristi McIntosh, a parent and volunteer at the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC), welcomed the decision.

“It’s open just in the nick of time, for Olympic trials training,” McIntosh commented.

“We’re happy and we just hope that [reopening the pool] continues to be the plan, going forward.”

McIntosh has argued that pools “continue to be viewed as extremely safe places [in a pandemic] as physical distancing can be maintained and the presence of chlorine decreases transmission.”

In March, LOSC swimmers lost their practice places at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair indoor pools, when they were ordered closed as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Swimmers with the club have been making do with outdoor practices at the Aldergrove pool, which lacks competition-length lanes, as does the WC Blair pool, which was recently reopened by the Township.

READ MORE: Council debates opening next pool: W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

The debate was part of an update on the re-opening plans for the W.C. Blair pool.

“We’re in a bit of a challenge right now,” Township administrator Mark Bakken told the council, noting that the plans had been made before provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed two weeks of additional restrictions last Saturday.

“What are you recommending?” asked Coun. Steve Ferugson.

Bakken and Mayor Jack Froese said that staff will continue to work towards re-openings, but will have to take into account the new rules.

“The process forward can change very quickly,” Bakken said.

Councillors Kim Richter and David Davis voted against the re-opening schedule.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
70 years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of ‘forgotten’ Korean War alive

Just Posted

LOSC swimmers have been working out at the Al Anderson pool in Langley City since that pool reopened and the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools in Langley Township, where they usually train, stayed closed. (Langley Advance Times file)
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January

W.C. Blair and then Walnut Grove are both slated to welcome swim clubs

In June, Xtreme Cheer and Dance in Langley resumed in-studio practices, behind carefully defined boundaries. Just as they were allowed some contact for ‘stunts’ the restrictions were tightened as part of a battle against rising COVID-19 rates (file)
Why cheer practices are allowed at Langley studios, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Online petition launched to have dance classes allowed

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

RC Garnett school (undated Google Maps image)
Two more Langley schools report COVID-19 cases

Walnut Grove and R.C. Garnett Elementary have notified parents

Aldergrove resident Jennifer Gamache is helping children’s letters get to Santa Clause, despite COVID-19 restrictions. (Jennifer Gamache/Special to the Star)
Aldergrove resident will make sure Santa responds to letters sent to North Pole

Jennifer Gamache, a lover of all things Christmas, is offering personalized letters from Saint Nick

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read