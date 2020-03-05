University Canada West in downtown Vancouver. (ucanwest.ca)

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver have closed for the rest of the week after school officials were made aware a student may have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

University Canada West said in a statement online that it was made aware the student’s situation on Wednesday evening.

“We are confident that we have managed to contain the student who was potentially affected, and the deep-cleaning of our campuses is therefore a precautionary measure,” an online statement reads. “Students and staff who may have been in close contact with the affected students have been identified and contacted with information and advice.”

While the Vancouver campus on West Pender Street remains closed until further notice, the Visual College of Art and Design – located within the same building – will also be closed until Monday.

University Canada West said it is “too soon to speculate” on whether the virus has impacted any other students.

“We have only closed our campus and premises as a precaution,” the statement continues. “We remain ‘open’ via online resources, and our faculty and students are in direct contact virtually.”

There have been 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the latest being a woman in her 80s who is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.

READ MORE: B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

WATCH: Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk, doctor says

